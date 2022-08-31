Play Brightcove video

Two boys were caught on CCTV throwing a bike onto the tracks at Cross Gates Station in Leeds.

The footage shows the boys pushing the bike onto the train tracks before both separately running away.

Network Rail is now warning young people against antisocial behaviour at stations and on tracks.

This comes after the railway company says six out of the 11 antisocial behaviour incidents at the station last year involved young people.

These incidents caused delays to passengers of more than 300 minutes.

The incidents have also cost Network Rail, and the taxpayer, £20,000.

At the end of July 2022, British Transport Police joined a national campaign to tackle antisocial behaviour.

ASB Awareness Week 2022 aimed to keep staff and passengers safe when using the railway.