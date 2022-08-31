A 25-year-old man has been jailed for over a year for using his phone to record a young woman using the toilet at Leeds station.

Jordan James Foster, from Sheepscar in Leeds, pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism, and in doing so breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was sentenced to 14 months in jail at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard how he entered the female toilets on the main concourse of Leeds station at 9.31pm on Friday 8 July. At 10.35pm, a 20-year-old woman entered a toilet cubicle. As she prepared to leave, she saw the flash of a camera, looked up and spotted Foster leaning over from the cubicle next door with a phone in his hand.

The victim left the cubicle and warned other women in the toilets before he emerged. She also challenged him, asking him to hand over his phone, but despite attempts by the women to prevent him leaving, he ran away.

Investigating office DC Gregg Whittaker from the British Transport Police said: "This was a disgusting invasion of privacy - the victim was justifiably left shaken, upset and violated by Foster's actions.

"The fact that Foster was in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order he had received for a previous offence meant a custodial sentence was inevitable.

"I hope his time in jail will give him the opportunity to reflect on his sordid behaviour, the impact on his victim and ultimately prevent him from reoffending."

He added: "We will not tolerate unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway and we urge people to report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable."