The world's largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational, located 89km off the Yorkshire Coast.

The Hornsea 2 project will help power over 1.4 million UK homes with renewable energy - with one turn of its 165 blades powering an average UK home for 24 hours.

The wind farm spans an area the size of more than 64,000 football pitches.

Cables take the power generated from Hornsea 2 to the shore at Horseshoe Point in Lincolnshire, ready for use.

The wind farm is part of a huge development project by energy firm Ørsted, who now have 13 operational offshore wind farms in the UK.

Ørsted announced its 1000th turbine in UK water and a new service operations vessel just over a year ago. Credit: Ørsted

Duncan Clark, head of Region UK at Ørsted, said: "The UK is truly a world leader in offshore wind and the completion of Hornsea 2 is a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry, not just in the UK but globally.

"Not only will Hornsea 2 provide low cost, clean energy for millions of homes in the UK, it has also delivered thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain."

Climate crisis events are impacting people around the world - including those affected by catastrophic flooding in Pakistan.

As well as this, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed the UK government to search for an alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Mr Clark added: "Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of landmark renewable energy projects like Hornsea 2, helping the UK increase the security and resilience of its energy supply and drive down costs for consumers by reducing dependence on expensive fossil fuels."

The wind farm is situated alongside its sibling Hornsea 1 and together they can power 2.5 million homes.

The Hornsea zone in the North Sea is also set to include Hornsea 3.