A town councillor who was attacked in a violent incident at his home in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, has now died, police have said.

Ken Walker, 88, was subjected to a "horrendous attack" along with his wife, retired machinist Freda Walker, on January 14, which led to her death.

Vasile Culea, 33, was charged with Mrs Walker's murder and Mr Walker's attempted murder and pleaded not guilty to both charges at Derby Crown Court in March.

Mr Walker was left with critical injuries after the incident and Derbyshire Police said he died on Monday at Kingsmill Hospital in Mansfield.

A post-mortem examination has not yet been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death.