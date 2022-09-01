A 12-year-old boy from Leeds who dreams of becoming a professional goalkeeper has received a "life-changing" bionic arm.

Wayde Drew was born without his left arm due to complications in pregnancy, but he hasn't let that get in the way of him reaching his goals - or standing in front of one.

Wayde's family started a fundraiser to raise £7,000 to pay for his bionic arm and even received support from Wayde's favourite football club Leeds United.

Wayde told ITV News: "Having an actual football team that’s professional supporting you is like winning the lottery.

"It's changed my life. I can cut up my own food, pick up a glass and hold double the capacity that I used to be able to."

Wayde is unable to use the bionic arm while he plays football as it isn't strong enough to endure the force of the ball, but he doesn't let that stop him.

Wayde hopes to play at least one professional match in his lifetime.

Wayde's coach at Saxton FC, Jonny Nixon, said: "I think he’s got everything he needs to play for a disability team at a good level.

"It would be easy for him to say 'oh no I don’t play in goal', but he didn’t - he wants to be a goalkeeper and that’s what he’s going to do.

"He’s an inspiration to everybody. He’s just absolutely fantastic."

Wayde's teammate, Alfie, told ITV News: "In our age group he’s the best goalkeeper to have in your team.

"He hasn’t got his arm but he’s still the best you can find and I hope he really does make it professional one day."