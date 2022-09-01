Transfer Deadline Update

It's the final day of the summer transfer window and we're here to tell you which deals are off and which are on involving the teams in the Calendar region.

It appears Leeds United's pursuit of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo is off, with reports suggesting the Whites have turned their attention to Marseille's Senegal international striker Bamba Dieng.

Huddersfield Town could be about to raid Barnsley to snap up Polish international defender Michal Helik.

Barnsley's Michal Helik Credit: PA

Having already brought in 12 players this summer, Hull City are expected to be active today with the potential additions of Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons on loan for the season and the permanent signing of Greek international Dimitrios Pelkas from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

By contrast Rotherham are hoping for a quiet end to the window, fearing late bids for star players Chiedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser, who've all been linked with million pound-plus moves away this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have started the season well after bringing in 11 new faces and they too will hope the vultures won't be circling Hillsborough today with George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory all reportedly the subject of interest from other clubs.

But the only club to do any business so far today are Bradford City, who've brought in loanees Dion Pereira and Tyreik Wright from Luton and Aston Villa respectively.