13-year-old schoolboy fighting for his life in hospital after crash in Bradford

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after colliding with a car in Bradford.

Officers were called to the A650 Wakefield Road just after 8am on Friday, 2 September to reports of a crash on Corban Street.

The schoolboy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and his condition is described as critical.

West Yorkshire police said: " Early enquiries suggest the pedestrian - a 13 year old schoolboy - was walking at the roadside with school friends and has ran into traffic and collided with the vehicle."

The driver stopped at the scene and was keen to assist the police in their investigation.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the vehicle.

