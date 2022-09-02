An arrest has been made after a man in his fifties was found dead at his home in Leeds.

Officers were called to the house on Wykebeck Mount just before 2pm on Thursday, September 1 after calls from the ambulance service.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

A scene remains in place at the address as forensic examination is underway.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, the senior investigating officer, said: "Our investigation remains at a very early stage, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

"We are still building up a picture of activity around his address in the time leading up to when he was found and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who knew the victim and has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We are continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them and are doing everything we can to make sure they get the answers they need."