Hundreds of people lined the streets in Boston for the funeral of young Lilia Valutyte, who was stabbed to death in July.

A white horse-drawn carriage carried the nine-year-old's coffin through the town. The funeral procession made its way over Town Bridge, through Market Place, and along Church Street before arriving at St. Botolph's Church - better known as Boston Stump.

Lilia was found stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday, 28 July.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder.

Members of the local community were invited to attend the funeral. The service was followed by a private burial which was for family members only.

One mourner, whose son attended the same school as Lilia, was still coming to terms with what happened.

She said: "she was just a girl, she still had her whole life, she was only year 5.. it makes me cry just thinking about it."