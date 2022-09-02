Play Brightcove video

Report by Harry Horton

Voting for the Conservative leadership race has closed and on Monday we find out if Liz Truss will be our new Prime Minister.

Truss describes herself as a “straight talking Yorkshire woman” and said she’d bring the “grit, determination and straight talking” she was taught in Yorkshire to Number 10.

She's even promised to channel the spirit of legendary Leeds United manager Don Revie if she becomes prime minister.

Throughout this leadership campaign, she’s used her Yorkshire upbringing to form a key part of her pitch to Conservative party members.

Liz Truss was born in Oxford, but when she was 12 years old her family moved to Leeds and attended Roundhay School.

One pupil from her year told ITV Calendar she remembers Truss being “very intelligent and well spoken and kept a small group of friends. I do remember she was not very good at sport.”

During the course of the campaign, Liz Truss caused a minor scandal when she said Roundhay School “let down” children and described her affluent former neighbourhood as a “red wall” area.

“She was talking about that it’s a bit of a red area… it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Alex Chilinsky in nearby Roundhay park when asked about Truss’ comments.

“It’s a very leafy, pretty well heeled area and clearly she did very well, having gone to Oxford University,” said Sarah Conway, who lives in Roundhay.

Her mother Priscilla stood as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Leeds City Council in 2004 and her father, John, was a mathematics professor at Leeds University - both still live in the city.

When Liz Truss came to Leeds for the Conservative Party hustings in July, she stayed at her mother’s home in Chapel Allerton the night before who later joined her on the campaign at Elland Road.

Liz Truss’ father was reportedly “saddened” by his daughter’s conservative beliefs.

Truss has focused on her Yorkshire routes throughout the campaign.

Despite being a member of the Liberal Democrats at Oxford University, Truss stood as the Conservative candidate in the West Yorkshire seats of Hemsworth in 2001 and later Calder Valley in 2005.

In both seats she cut the Labour majority and impressed senior Tories.

Geraldine Carter, who campaigned with her in Calder Valley, said: "She had an understanding of how people in the North function,” she told ITV Calendar.

"I think she gave people a bit of confidence that from a conservative perspective we were going the right way to win the next general election.

"She has an iron will. She’s not the iron lady that Maggie Thatcher was because she comes from a different era and a different time. But she has an iron will, and she will do things her way, but I think with sensitivity."

Liz Truss was eventually elected as an MP in South West Norfolk in 2010.

She’s visited Yorkshire as Environment Secretary, Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary, but her next visit could well be as prime minister.