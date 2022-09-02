Long delays and traffic queues on A1(M) northbound after serious crash causing oil spillage
There are building traffic queues on the A1 (M) northbound from Junction 42 A63 Selby Fork to M1 Aberford By Pass due to a road traffic collision.
The road was closed following a serious crash just before 02:00 this morning, which resulted in debris and a large oil spillage.
The road has re-opened but there are delays of around 30 minutes.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs.
Exit the A1(M) then at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A63 and proceed approximately 500 yards to the next roundabout.
At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 1.5 miles to the next roundabout.
At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A656 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the next roundabout.
At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the M1 northbound at J47 and proceed for approximately 1 mile.
Re-join the A1(M) at J43.