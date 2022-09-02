There are building traffic queues on the A1 (M) northbound from Junction 42 A63 Selby Fork to M1 Aberford By Pass due to a road traffic collision.

The road was closed following a serious crash just before 02:00 this morning, which resulted in debris and a large oil spillage.

The road has re-opened but there are delays of around 30 minutes.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs.