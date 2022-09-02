Three men have been arrested during a police raid on a house in Leeds after a man was stabbed in the stomach.

A helicopter and armed police in riot gear swarmed Victoria Road in Morley at around 9am on Friday, 2 September, shocking residents.

The initial incident happened less than a mile away, on Queen Street, at around 10pm the night before.

A 28-year-old man was found with serious stab wounds to his abdomen and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment, although his injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

The three men, who were arrested at a house on Victoria Road, are currently in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene was put in place in Queen Street to undergo forensic examination and was lifted earlier this morning.

"Armed officers carried out arrest enquiries in the Morley area this morning and arrested three men from an address in Victoria Road. "A scene is in place at the address in Victoria Road and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to progress the investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.