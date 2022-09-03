The daughter of a Brighouse woman, whose husband killed her and dumped her body in a suitcase, has paid tribute to her "selfless funny and kind" mother.

Dawn Walker was murdered at her home in Lightcliffe near Halifax on October 27 last year by Thomas Nutt, just hours after they were married.

Earlier this month he was jailed for life, with a minimum of 21 years.

Codie Shaw, Dawn's daughter, has now paid tribute to her mother in a fundraising page for the Yorkshire Three Peaks, which she is walking in memory of her.

Thomas Nutt killed Dawn Walker and then dumped her body in a suitcase Credit: Facebook

She said: "Dawn was a beautiful soul, who would do anything for anybody. She would give you her last bit of money even if she was struggling herself.

"She was selfless, she was funny and she was kind. Dawn was a Mother, Daughter, Nanna, Sister, Auntie and friend."

She goes on to describe Thomas Nutt as a "monster" who " subjected her to years of abuse, both physically and mentally."

She said: "She was controlled, she was hurt, she was made to believe that the only person she needed was him."

Codie will take on the walking challenge on the first anniversary of her mother's death, to raise money for the charity Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA).

She said: "Aafda has helped our family so much, through what has been the worst time of our lives. Our Advocate has been been like a ray of sunshine when our days were dark.

"She was with us both in person and the other end of the phone, whilst we went through the trial"

Codie also said that she wants to raise awareness of domestic abuse, saying: "We want the victims to be able to reach out and not feel scared to do so. We want them to know there is another way, it may be hard but they are strong and they can get out."