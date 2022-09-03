Skip to content

Firefighters tackle blaze at Nothern Waste site in Scunthorpe

Three fire engines and an aerial appliance were at the scene of the blaze on Park Farm Road. Credit: Humberside Fire and Rescue

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the Northern Waste site in Scunthorpe.

Three fire engines and an aerial appliance were called to the scene on Park Farm Road in the early hours of Saturday 3 September.

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed.

Pictures showed a pile of waste alight and firefighters tackling the blaze from an aerial platform.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Fire and Rescue said the fire was a "reignition" of a previous fire at the site.