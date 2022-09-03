Firefighters tackle blaze at Nothern Waste site in Scunthorpe

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the Northern Waste site in Scunthorpe.

Three fire engines and an aerial appliance were called to the scene on Park Farm Road in the early hours of Saturday 3 September.

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed.

Pictures showed a pile of waste alight and firefighters tackling the blaze from an aerial platform.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Fire and Rescue said the fire was a "reignition" of a previous fire at the site.