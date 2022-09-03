Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire has come joint first in a survey of the UK's favourite historical attractions.

The abbey ruins, near Ripon, beat the likes of Stonehenge, Westminster Abbey and The Tower of London to the title in the Which? poll.

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh tied with Fountains Abbey, with both receiving 88 percent.

The poll looked at criteria such as overall value for money, helpfulness of staff and lack of crowds.

Fountains Abbey is run by the National Trust Credit: PA

Other attractions on the list in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire include York Minster which received 79 percent and Chatsworth House in Derbyshire which received 78 percent.

Fountains Abbey is managed by the National Trust and is one of the largest Cistercian abbey ruins in Europe.

Guy Hobbs, Editor of Which? Travel, said: "This year two very different but equally impressive historic attractions topped our survey, and it’s easy to see why.

"Both Fountains Abbey and the Royal Yacht Britannia offer a unique day out with visitors telling us they enjoyed the opportunity to immerse themselves in a slice of history for the day."