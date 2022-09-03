Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two pedestrians were involved in crash with a car in Sheffield and one later died.

Officers were called to Cricket Inn Road in Park Hill at around 5.50am on Saturday 3 September where the two men had been injured and the vehicle had left the scene.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of the men, who was in his 60s, later died of his injuries.

The second man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say the family of the man who died has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Cricket Inn Road was closed for a period of time between Maltravers Road and the roundabout at the junction with Woodbourn Road and Manor Way.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, especially passing drivers who may have seen something in the lead up to the crash.