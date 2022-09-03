Police in Hull have launched a murder investigation after a man who was stabbed on Hessle Road died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the street at around 8.40am on Wednesday 31 August where a man had suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

He died on Friday 2 September, prompting officers to launch a murder inquiry.

Humberside Police said the victim's family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Superintendent Craig Nicholson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that this is thought to be an isolated incident.

"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers.