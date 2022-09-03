Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Wakefield
A murder investigation has been launched in Wakefield after a man died in a reported stabbing.
Police were called to Parkfield View in Ossett at 8.38pm on Friday 2 September to reports a 41-year-old man had been injured.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in police custody on Saturday morning.
A police corden is still in place at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police is urging anybody with information to come forward by calling 101.