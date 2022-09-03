A 10-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious crash on the A1(M) near Leeds.

The child was a passenger in a VW Golf which was travelling Northbound between junction 44 and 45 in the early hours of Saturday 3 September when it hit a Citroen Relay Van.

The van, which was towing a large trailer, had been stationary on the hard shoulder at the time of the crash.

Two adults, who were also travelling in the Golf, suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

The A1(M) was closed Northbound for several hours after the crash on Saturday morning.

Police say they are working to figure out exactly what happened. Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to call 101.