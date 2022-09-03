Police have named a man who died after he was allegedly stabbed on Hessle Road in Hull as 47-year-old Jason Whincup.

Officers were called to the street at around 8.40am on Wednesday 31 August to reports of a man who had stab wounds.

Mr Whincup was taken to hospital and died of his injuries on Friday 2 September.

Police have now arrested three people who they say are "helping us with our enquiries."

Police were called to Hessle Road at 8.40am on Wednesday 31 August Credit: MEN Media

There is an increased police presence on Hessle Road as officers continue to investigate the death.

Detective Superintendent Craig Nicholson, who is leading the investigation, said: "I want to reiterate that we do not believe this incident to have been of any wider risk to the public and that incidents of this nature remain extremely rare in our area.

"But it goes without saying that anyone carrying a knife in our communities poses a serious danger, not only to others but to themselves."

Humberside Police are still appealing for people to come forward with information about the incident.

Superintendent Nicholson said: " I hope that our appeals will encourage people to provide intelligence and evidence to the investigation that will help bring Jason’s killer to justice."