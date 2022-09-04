A man who was caught with a flare before a Bradford City match has been handed an immediate suspension from the club while it investigates.

A noon on Saturday 3 September West Yorkshire Police received reports of somebody with a pyrotechnic device in the city centre before Bradford's home match with Walsall.

Officers contacted the club who denied him entry to the match.

It comes after a flare was used inside the University of Bradford Stadium during the The Bantams' home clash with Newport earlier in the month.

Superintendent Gareth Crossley of Bradford District Police said: "West Yorkshire Police are committed to working closely with all the football league clubs in West Yorkshire, in this case Bradford City, to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

"Bradford City supporters, our visitors from Walsall and the wider communities of West Yorkshire expect to be safe and feel safe in our towns and at sporting events."

A spokesperson for Bradford AFC said the club was "utterly disgusted" to learn another person had been found with a flare.

In a statement they said: "Given statements issued already this season, concerning misconduct on matchday and its implications - both in terms of the club’s finances and reputation - it is disappointing to see this behaviour continue.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police for their help in identifying the individual responsible earlier today.

"The health and safety of everyone inside the University of Bradford Stadium is paramount, and we will therefore continue to aid the relevant authorities and take the strongest-possible action."