A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car outside a petrol station in Sheffield.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Esso petrol station on East Bank Road at around 6.45am on Sunday 4 September.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver of the motorbike died at the scene. Formal identification is yet to take place.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the family of the man "have been informed and are being supported at this difficult time."

The road remained closed on Sunday morning.