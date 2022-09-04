Yorkshire sewage sites to be tested for polio after virus found in London

A number of sewage treatment sites in Yorkshire are going to be tested for polio after the virus was found in samples in London.

The UK Health Security Agency says it is carrying out checks in Bradford, Leeds and Sheffield as a precaution, along with a number of other sites across the country.

Samples of polio virus were collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works prompting the agency to expand its surveillance outside of the capital.

The areas being tested have been chosen on assessment of risk, including demographics like population groups.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

"No cases of polio have been reported and for the majority of the population, who are fully vaccinated, the risk is low.

"We are now expanding the sewage sampling nationally to areas that are at highest risk of new poliovirus importations and areas most likely to see spread of poliovirus from London. We are in touch with public health colleagues in these areas and will work closely with local areas as the need arises."

The agency is urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated against polio for their age.