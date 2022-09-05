Bomb disposal experts were called to a reservoir in West Yorkshire after a suspected grenade was spotted by the water.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted after the explosive and a number of shotgun cartridges were seen at Baitings Dam, near Ripponden, shortly after 4.40pm on Sunday, 4 September.

Water levels at the reservoir have dropped significantly as a result of the dry weather in recent months, to such an extent that an old packhorse bridge has emerged for the first time since the 1950s.

Police called for assistance from army bomb disposal experts. Credit: Glynn Beck

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said an army explosive ordnance device team had been summoned.

They said: "Police were called to an area close to Baitings Dam, near Ripponden Hall, Calderdale, shortly after 4.40pm yesterday following reports of a grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges being spotted close to the water."

