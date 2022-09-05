Bomb squad called to Baitings Dam in Ripponden after grenade spotted
Bomb disposal experts were called to a reservoir in West Yorkshire after a suspected grenade was spotted by the water.
West Yorkshire Police were contacted after the explosive and a number of shotgun cartridges were seen at Baitings Dam, near Ripponden, shortly after 4.40pm on Sunday, 4 September.
Water levels at the reservoir have dropped significantly as a result of the dry weather in recent months, to such an extent that an old packhorse bridge has emerged for the first time since the 1950s.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said an army explosive ordnance device team had been summoned.
They said: "Police were called to an area close to Baitings Dam, near Ripponden Hall, Calderdale, shortly after 4.40pm yesterday following reports of a grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges being spotted close to the water."
