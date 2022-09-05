A motorist has been hailed a hero after dramatically using his own car to stop another vehicle on the M62 when he spotted its driver had collapsed at the wheel.

John Barlow was in his Hyundai on the eastbound side of the motorway near Leeds on Saturday, 3 September, when he noticed a car travelling slowly in the outside lane.

Mr Barlow, from Manchester, said he feared worst when he pulled up alongside the car and saw the driver slumped over the wheel.

He said: "He looked dead at the wheel. I could see his lips were blue and he had blood trickling down his face.

"His head was tilting forward. I thought, 'oh my God, I've got to stop him'."

The drama played out on the outside lane of the M62 near Leeds Credit: John Barlow/PA

Mr Barlow, who was with his wife Kirsty and son Joey on the way to Pontefract, pulled in front of the Audi, took his foot off the accelerator and eased the car behind to a halt.

He said his son screamed as the two cars collided.

"I guess the car behind was going 30mph, he hit my car a couple of times and then we came to a stop," he said.

After trying to break into the locked vehicle using his elbow, Mr Barlow was helped by a passing tradesman with a hammer to get access to the stricken middle-aged driver, and then tilted his head back to free his airway.

Others then stopped to help, including a doctor on the other carriageway of the M62 who travelled to the next junction, turned around and battled through the backed-up traffic to get to work with a defibrillator.

The next day Mr Barlow received a call from West Yorkshire Police thanking him and he was told the driver had suffered a seizure but was well enough to go home.

He had a huge reaction after posting about the incident on Facebook, with more than 65,000 people liking the post. Many of the 10,000 people who commented described him as a "hero".

Susan Cookson wrote: "You definitely saved more than one life! You are a hero, the world needs more people like you!"

Jackie Lawson said: "Amazing. What a wonderful human being you are."

But Mr Barlow was reluctant to see himself as heroic. He said: "Everyone was amazing, it was a real team effort. They got the man on the floor, then the doctor jumped in as well."

He hoped to meet the man he saved in the future, saying: "I'd shake his hand and give him a hug."

And he asked for people to think about taking a first aid course and having something in their car that could be used to break a window in an emergency.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

