Police are searching for a cyclist seen in CCTV footage following the murder of a man in Hull.

Jason Whincup, 47, died after being stabbed on Hessle Road on Wednesday, 31 August.

Three men previously arrested have been released from custody – one without further action and two under investigation in relation to an incident that took place before the murder. A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Humberside Police are now asking the public for help to identify the man shown on the CCTV image.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Nicole Elliott said officers had reviewed "hundreds of hours of CCTV footage" over the weekend.

She added: " Following our recent appeals, we have been provided with very helpful information from the public. As a result of this a fourth man has been arrested in connection with the circumstances surrounding the murder.

"But we still need help from the public, firstly to identify the man shown on the CCTV image, but also from anyone who has any information, no matter how small, that might assist with our enquiries.

"There continues to be a heavy police presence in the area of Pickering Park where searches of the water continue. If anyone has any concerns, then please talk to our officers at the scene."