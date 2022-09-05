A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police received a report at around 2.15am on Monday, 5 September, that a woman had been attacked under a railway arch on the Church Lane footpath in the city centre.

The footpath runs between Kirkgate and York Street.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.

There is a police scene in place on the Church Lane footpath and detectives from West Yorkshire Police are investigating.