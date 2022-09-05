Man charged with murder after pedestrian killed in Sheffield

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a pedestrian was killed in Sheffield at the weekend.

Police were called to Cricket Inn Road in the Park Hill area of the city at around 5.50am on Saturday 3 September to reports a car was in a collision with a pedestrian.

David Ford died as a result of his injuries. A second man was left seriously injured after being assaulted.

Jermaine Richards, of Wordsworth Drive in Sheffield, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal damage. He's been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) relating to the investigation.

The referral to the IOPC is due to police interactions with Richards in the lead up to the incident.