Residents of a street in Grimsby raised fears about a potential fire risk after a mound of tyres mysteriously appeared outside a house.Dozens of tyres were left in the front yard of the property on Stanley Street, on the East Marsh estate, on Saturday, September 3. The terraced house's ground floor windows were left completely obscured.One neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the Grimsby Live website: "The house is being used as a bit of a dumping ground it would seem."She added: "If they caught fire the toxic fumes would be a huge problem and if it did spread we would struggle to get away from the flames, it is a bit scary really."Another said: "When I saw them I thought 'what on earth are they doing there?' God knows what would happen if it all went up in flames – the whole street would go up."It's just sad that some people can spoil an area for the majority. It's just ridiculous to see it all stacked up so high in front of a house."

A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said: "We are aware of the incident and our officers are working with the landlord and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service to resolve the issue.

"If anyone has any information about what happened, we are requesting that they get in touch with the council."