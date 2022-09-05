Warning: This report contains graphic images of head injuries

A police force has issued graphic images of the injuries suffered by one of its officers following an attack – and warned it would not tolerate such incidents.

North Yorkshire Police said the unnamed officer was assaulted while attending reports of a disturbance in York on Sunday night, 4 September.

The pictures show the uniformed officer with blood pouring from a head wound. The force has not said how he suffered the injury.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a class B drug.

Chief Inspector of York and Selby, Chris Brumfitt said: "An attack on a police officer or an emergency worker is an attack on our family, and we take this extremely seriously.

"Officers and emergency service workers are trying to protect the public and do not come to work to be assaulted.

"Anyone who assaults an officer or emergency worker in York or North Yorkshire should expect swift, decisive action."

A new law introduced in 2018 made assaulting an emergency worker a specific offence.

Anyone found guilty of the equivalent of common assault can face up to a year in prison. Sentences are higher for more serious assaults.

