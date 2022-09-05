A man suffered serious burn injuries after an intruder broke into his home and poured boiling water over him while he slept.

The occupants of the property in Gaitskell Close, Maltby, Rotherham, were asleep when the attacker climbed in through a window in the early hours of Friday, 2 September.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "One of the occupants, a man, was awoken by the suspect pouring boiling water onto him before the suspect fled the scene."

The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious burn injuries, but has since been released.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.