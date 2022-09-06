A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 35-year-old woman in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a disturbance at a house on Victoria Road in Headingley at around 6.30pm on Monday, 5 September.

Officers found a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

Armed officers arrested a 36-year-old man on Kirkstall Road on suspicion of murder at around 8.30pm. He remains in custody.

Police cordons were put in place in Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road as detectives carried out forensic examinations.