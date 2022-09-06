Police have released the name of an 18-year-old woman who died following a crash in Leeds.

Georgia Bendelow, who was from Leeds, was a passenger in a red Seat Mii, which was involved in a collision with a white BMW M3 in Swillington Common on Wednesday, 31 August, at around 6.40pm.

She suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital by air ambulance but later died.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old man from Leeds, who was arrested following the collision has been released under investigation.

"The BMW had travelled from Crossgates and was heading in the direction of Garforth when the collision occurred."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

