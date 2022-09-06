Warning: This report contains distressing footage of an injured kitten

A tiny kitten was thrown from a car and left to die on a road in West Yorkshire, the RSPCA has said.

CCTV footage released by the charity shows the injured black and white kitten's last moments as it staggers away from the vehicle before collapsing in the the middle of Summerfield Road in Bradford.

The driver of the dark coloured car – thought to be a Seat Leon – can be seen leaving the scene.

Play Brightcove video

The CCTV footage was released by the RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Goulding took the body of the kitten, aged about 10 weeks, for a veterinary examination which revealed the feline also had a broken front leg and a hernia between its back legs.

She said: "This video is so sickening - the poor defenceless kitten is thrown from the car and takes a few steps before dying in the road probably from shock.

"An initial vet examination revealed the pet also had a broken front leg and a hernia between the back legs consistent with a blow between the legs. I believe these may have been sustained before the kitten was callously thrown from the car.

"It was a horrendous attack and I am keen to find the person who did this. The car seems quite distinctive - we think it is possibly a Seat Leon Cupra - so I am hoping someone may provide me with information about this"

The incident, which happened on 23 August, comes as the RSPCA runs its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which aims to raise funds for the charity.

Latest figures show that seven cats a day suffer at the hands of humans and this increases during the busy summer months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.