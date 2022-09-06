The widow of a 41-year-old man who died following an incident in West Yorkshire says she is "broken" after two men were charged with his murder.

Tony Steel, died at a house in Parkfield View, Ossett, Wakefield, after police were called to reports he had been stabbed.

Today Mr Steels's widow, Rachel Knight, said: "I am broken, never ever felt pain like it."

Police were called to Parkfield View after reports a man has been injured

Christopher Donaldson, 44, and Anthony Sladek, 38, both of Parkfield View, Ossett, Wakefield, are due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Tuesday 6 September charged with murder.

Lorraine Hargreaves, 51, of the same address, is also due to appear in court charged with assault in connection with the investigation.

Another man and a woman who were arrested have been released under investigation.

Det Chief Insp Lee Townley, of West Yorkshire Police said: "We have specially trained officers who are supporting Tony’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they try to process his untimely death.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries over the weekend to understand the circumstances of what has taken place."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

