Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to find after a dog walker was left "shaken" following an encounter with a "completely naked" man.

The woman was in fields near Dearne Hall Road, Barugh Green, Barnsley, when she was approached by the man on Tuesday, 16 August.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man, who the woman did not know, attempted to engage her in conversation. The woman walked away. She was not physically harmed, but was left understandably shaken by the incident."

Anyone with information should call 101.