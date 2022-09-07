A "loving" mother took her own life after an escalating dispute with neighbours, an inquest heard.

Sytske Luikens, 51, had rubbish thrown over the wall of her home in Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, and faced sexual insults, a coroner said.

When she reacted to the abuse she faced "unfounded" accusations of racial discrimination and was later arrested by Humberside Police but never charged.

She was found dead near Caistor on 19 June last year.

Her inquest at Cleethorpes Town Hall heard Ms Luikens, of Bentley Street, was a social worker and had mental health difficulties. In one incident the window of her home was shattered by a projectile, believed to have been thrown from a passing car. She was suspended from work and told mental health support workers that if she lost her job she would "end it all". Assistant coroner for North East Lincolnshire, Marianne Johnson, said the long-running dispute "severely affected her mental state and was the catalyst".

"Allegations were made against her which were unfounded," she said. "She was taken into custody which affected her mental health. She took the brunt of the dispute and that affected her work. Her suspension from work was a factor and she felt she was not able to carry on."

Sytske Luikens' parents. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Luikens wrote a note to her family asking them to look after her 12-year-old son before her death.Ms Luiken's mother and father, Maaike and Frederik, who held a photograph of their daughter during the inquest said she was a "loving person" and a "fantastic mother".The assistant coroner told them: "You should be very proud of her. She had achieved a lot and was clearly a loving mother."The assistant coroner heard evidence from senior managers at mental health and social care provider, Navigo. They said changes had taken place following Ms Luiken's death after a review found pressures on staff meant Ms Luikens was looked after by support staff, rather than fully-qualified experts.

Humberside Police also reviewed the case, but found there were no grounds to refer it to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The assistant coroner concluded that Ms Luikens had taken her own life.