West Yorkshire Police have released the name of a 56-year-old man who died after colliding with a car in Keighley.

David Follon was walking when he collided with a silver Toyota Yaris on Fell Lane, close to the junction with Oakworth Road.

The crash happened at around 2.24am on Sunday, 4 September.

Mr Follon was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Police are appealing for any information, witnesses or dash cam footage that could help their investigations.