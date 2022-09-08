Religious buildings in Yorkshire are opening for prayers after the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle due to concerns for her health.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying doctors were concerned for Her Majesty's health, but that she was comfortable at Balmoral.

Ripon Cathedral said it would host prayers on the evening of Thursday, 8 September, for the Queen and the royal family.

The Bishop of Ripon, the right reverend Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, said that cathedrals and churches in the Diocese of Leeds were open for people who want to gather, light a candle, or offer their words and thoughts.

She added: "With so many others across the world, I send my prayers, thoughts and very best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and all members of the Royal Family at this time of deep concern about Her Majesty’s health."

The Archbishop of York also shared his well wishes.

Bishop Stephen Cottrell said: "Please join me and the Archbishop of Canterbury in praying for Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family and our nation."

Qari Asim, imam at Leeds Makkah Mosque – one of the largest in the city – said the worshippers would offer prayers for the Queen during Friday prayers.

He wrote on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal family at this difficult time.

"Wishing the bedrock of our country, Her Majesty the Queen recovery, strength and comfort."

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, has also shared online her well wishes to the Queen.

She said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen, sending our love and prayers from all of us in West Yorkshire."

Following the announcement of the Queen's poor health, members of the royal family have travelled to Scotland to be by her side.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”