Traffic has faced hours of disruption after a crash on the A46 near Lincoln left a man seriously injured.

Lincolnshire Police warned of long delays after the southbound side of the road was closed between the Carholme roundabout and Skellingthorpe roundabout following the incident in the early hours of Thursday, 8 September.

A spokesperson said: "The incident was called in to us at 1.46am and it is thought only one vehicle was involved. One man has been seriously inured as a result.

"The road is currently closed and is expected to remain so for some time."

A National Highways spokesperson added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Lincoln University said a graduation ceremony would be delayed because of the tailbacks.

It tweeted: "Due to a road traffic accident on the A46, we are delaying the 10.30am Graduation ceremony by 15 minutes. We will do all we can to help graduands and their families into the ceremony on their arrival."