A former police officer has been charged over claims he abused his position for sexual gain while on duty.Ex-Lincolnshire PC Shaun Wheeler, 56, is facing two charges of misconduct in public office following an investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It is alleged he engaged in sexual acts and inappropriate communications with a woman between July 2017 and March 2018 while on duty.

He is also accused of engaging in inappropriate, sexually motivated communications with another woman between January and March 2019. He met both women during the course of his duties.PC Wheeler, who resigned from the force in 2019, is due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates Court on 6 October.