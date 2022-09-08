Leading figures and organisations from across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have shared their tributes after the death of The Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, said the news was "profoundly sad".

Ms Ropner said: "Her unfailing commitment to our country and to the wider Commonwealth throughout the past 70 years has been an inspiration to us all.

"That her life was so blessedly long, and that her youthful vow was kept so carefully, is an accomplishment for which we, as a county and as a nation, will be forever grateful."

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, called The Queen a "constant, faithful presence" and asked people to join him in praying for members of the Royal Family over the coming weeks.

He said: "Many of us will struggle to imagine the life of our nation without The Queen.

"Her constancy and faithfulness has been deeply reassuring in a world that has changed so much."

Qari Asim, imam at Leeds Makkah Mosque, posted on Twitter that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of The Queen and said she was a "remarkable lady".

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "The sad loss of our longest serving monarch will be felt right around the world, by people from all backgrounds and walks of life."

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor, said that The Queen leaves behind a country "unrecognisable to the one she inherited".

He added: "Even in her passing she will bring together our country and our communities, not just to mourn her death but to celebrate her life.

"Few will match her service - but because of her service, I have no doubt many will be inspired to try."

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Sioned-Mair Richards, said that as a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings and floral tributes may be laid in the Peace Gardens in the city centre.

There will also be books of condolence in Sheffield and Stocksbridge Town Halls.

Meanwhile, people in York told ITV News of their sorrow at The Queen's death.

One woman said Her Majesty was " had so much love for all of us and the country and kept us all going through thick and thin".

Another said it was the "end of the monarchy as it stands".

Play Brightcove video

People in York react to news of The Queen's death

Councils across the region have paid their respects and offered their condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.

Emergency services from all over the region have paid their respects to The Queen, with many flying the flag at half-mast at their buildings.

The police forces in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have turned their Twitter headers black in commemoration of The Queen.