A human skull found in a duck pond in Lincolnshire dates back to Roman times, police have said.

Officers and a team of forensics experts attended farmland at Pear Tree Lane in Fulstow, Louth, on 16 June, after reports of a skull found in the duck pond.

The bone was sent for further examination.

Det Insp Richard Nethercott, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "The results tell us that the remains are not modern, and it is likely that this individual was alive during the Roman period, between AD 276 and 342."

The skull will be transferred to a local archaeologist.

Mr Nethercott thanked those who assisted the investigation and the person who originally reported the skull.