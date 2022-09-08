Harewood House in Leeds has closed its doors following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The former royal household will not open on Friday, 9 September or on the day of The Queen's funeral as a mark of respect.

Queen Elizabeth II was first cousin once removed and godmother to the eighth Earl of Harewood, David Lascelles, and visited Harewood House on a number of special occasions - including during her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

A spokesperson shared the condolences of the trustees, staff and volunteers of the trust.

They said: "The Queen’s calm, patient, yet totally committed approach to her life’s work and her reign, and her measured, selfless demeanour and service to this country remain a lesson to us all during these turbulent times."

Ticket holders will be individually contacted with details about the cancellation.