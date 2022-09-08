Harewood House in Leeds closed after The Queen's death
Harewood House in Leeds has closed its doors following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
The former royal household will not open on Friday, 9 September or on the day of The Queen's funeral as a mark of respect.
Queen Elizabeth II was first cousin once removed and godmother to the eighth Earl of Harewood, David Lascelles, and visited Harewood House on a number of special occasions - including during her Golden Jubilee celebrations.
A spokesperson shared the condolences of the trustees, staff and volunteers of the trust.
They said: "The Queen’s calm, patient, yet totally committed approach to her life’s work and her reign, and her measured, selfless demeanour and service to this country remain a lesson to us all during these turbulent times."
Ticket holders will be individually contacted with details about the cancellation.