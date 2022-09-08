A man has been charged with the murder of his wife after a disturbance in Leeds.

Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, 32, died after being found seriously injured following an incident at Victoria Road, Headingley, on Monday evening. Police have not confirmed her cause of death.

Her husband, Satpreet Singh Gandhi, 37, of Kirkstall Road, was arrested later that evening. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

The woman died following an incident on Victoria Road. Credit: MEN Media

Detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into her murder.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the address in Victoria Road in the days before the incident. They are also interested in speaking to anyone else with information that could assist the investigation.

