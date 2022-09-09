The Queen paid many visits to Yorkshire during her long reign and her final appearance is one the people of Hull will never forget.

Her Majesty visited East Yorkshire in 2017 to mark the city's year as UK City of Culture and her visit included a tour of the University of Hull, where the new Allam Medical Building had officially opened.

Deborah Robinson, from the university, was one of the people involved in giving the Queen a tour. She recalled how nerve-wracking it was waiting to meet the monarch.

Ms Robinson remembers being inside the building and seeing Her Majesty emerge from a lift.

She told ITV News: "I thought 'wow, she's tiny. She looks like my nan'. But then I remember saying to myself internally, 'pull yourself together'. This is the Queen."

Play Brightcove video

Deborah Robinson on her meeting with the Queen.

During the visit the Queen was shown the facilities used to train a new generation of medical professionals, including a training ward and an operating theatre.

Ms Robinson said the Queen enjoyed the entire visit and was really interested in what facilities there were, but particularly enjoyed seeing the operating theatre.

Here, she met a talking mannequin whose impromptu interruption made the Queen laugh.

Ms Robinson said: "The element on the ward that made her laugh was the mannequin who spoke to the student nurse.

"The student nurse was called Lizzie and she asked the mannequin how he was feeling and the mannequin responded, 'I don't feel too good today Elizabeth' and obviously that made the Queen laugh.

"That wasn't planned. That was quite spontaneous."

