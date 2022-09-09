A major music festival in Leeds has been cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The BBC Radio 2 Live event, which usually takes place in London's Hyde Park, was due to take place in Temple Newsam park on Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18 September.

Music fans had expected to see performances from the likes of Elbow, Craig David, Kaiser Chiefs and Robbie Williams.

However, the BBC announced that the event would no longer take place as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.

In a statement, BBC Radio 2 said that ticket holders would be issued with refunds via the original ticket provider.

The announcement that the Queen had died on Thursday afternoon, 8 September, has prompted a number of venues to close or cancel events and led to sporting fixtures being called off.

