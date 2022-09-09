The life and service of the Queen is being commemorated across the country as the nation mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch.

On Friday, 9 September, gun salutes will ring out at a number of locations, bells will toll and churches, chapels and cathedrals are being encouraged to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.

Where and where is a gun salute taking place?

York Museum Gardens, at Museum Street in York, is the location for a 96-gun salute – one for each year of the Queen's life – taking place at 1pm on Friday.

It will take place at the same time as salutes in Hyde Park in London, Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Woolwich, Cardiff, Belfast, Plymouth, Dover Castle and Gibraltar.

When will bells toll?

A number of locations, including Bradford Cathedral, will ring their bells at noon on Friday.

Where can you sign a book of condolence?

A number of churches are open for prayers and for mourners to light candles, including:

York Minster

Lincoln Cathedral is open until 8pm. The public are also invited to join a service of evensong at 5.30pm.

Bradford Cathedral is open today from 10am to 5pm. A spokesperson said: "A book of condolence has been set up in our South Transept for messages as well as the opportunity to light a candle. You can also leave a message via our website on our online book of condolence."

Sheffield Cathedral is open from 8.30am to 6pm daily for visitors to sign a book of condolence, pray, and light a candle. A Requiem Eucharist takes place at 12.30pm on Friday.

Wakefield Cathedral will say prayers every half hour from 10am on Friday. A book of condolence will be open throughout the day. The cathedral’s great tenor bell will be tolled 96 times at 2pm. At 6pm there will be a special service of Evensong.

