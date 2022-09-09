Visitor attractions have been closed and events cancelled across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

A period of mourning will be observed until seven days after Her Majesty's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed at a later date, Buckingham Palace has said.

Which venues in our region are closed?

Harewood House in Leeds has closed its doors. It will also close on the day of the Queen's funeral as a mark of respect.

Castle Howard in North Yorkshire is also amongst the venues closed, but its attached holiday park remains open.

A spokesperson for the castle said: "We wish to express our very great sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Thoughts are with all the members of the Royal Family. As a mark of respect, Castle Howard will close its entire site on Friday, 9 September. The campsite and Lakeside Holiday Park will remain open."

Yorkshire Mansion House has also announced that it would close.

Yorkshire Arboretum has announced that it will be shut today and on the day of the Queen's funeral.

In a statement issued on Twitter it said: "The team at The Yorkshire Arboretum wish to express their very great sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and send their condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family. Out of respect for Her Majesty, we will be closed today and on the day of her funeral."

The First Direct Arena in Leeds has confirmed that Friday's performance by comedian Adam Kay will still take place. Although it has not been cancelled the audience will be observing a minute’s silence in the auditorium.

Sporting events

The Great North Run 5K has been cancelled, but the full half marathon on Sunday will go ahead.

The British Horseracing Authority has announced that today's third St Leger meeting at Doncaster won't go ahead. It added that details regarding Saturday's events were being reviewed.

The Rugby League has postponed today's Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

Although the game is due to go ahead tonight’s planned live screening has been cancelled.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To know...