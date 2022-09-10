When and where are Yorkshire and Lincolnshire's proclamations taking place?

King Charles III was formally proclaimed the monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, which was televised for the first time.

Local proclamation events are due to take place on Sunday 10 September across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

But what is the Proclamation of the King and where can you go to see it in your local area?

Prince Charles automatically became King following the death of his mother, Her Majesty The Queen, but the proclamation is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

The new monarch is proclaimed as the new ruler at an Accession Council in St James's Palace. The Council is formed of Privy Counsellors, Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor and High Sheriffs of the City of London, Realm High Commissioners and some senior civil servants.

The Council is held without the Sovereign to formally announce the death of the Monarch and proclaim the succession of the new Sovereign.

Following the proclamation, the new Monarch reads a declaration and takes an oath.

In a time before social media, news about the Proclamation of the King or Queen at the Accession Council would have been announced throughout the land by Mayors and High Sheriffs.

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council

Here is where you can see a Proclamation of the King in your local area on Sunday 11 September

Barnsley: Town Hall steps at 2pm

Beverley: Market Cross at 3.30pm

Bradford: City Park Bradford at 2pm

Cleethorpes: Town Hall steps at 4pm

Doncaster: Mansion House from 2pm to 2.10pm

Grimsby: Town Hall steps at 3pm

Harrogate: The Cenotaph war memorial opposite Betty's from 4pm

Huddersfield: Town Hall at 2pm

The following roads will be closed from 10am to 5pm:

High Street with junction of Market Street

Albion Street with junction of High Street

New Street with Junction of Albert Yard

Victoria Lane with Junction of Albert Yard

Princess Street with junction of Peel Street

Hull: City Hall, Queen Victoria Square at 1pm

Leeds: Civic Hall at 12.45pm

Sheffield: Barker’s Pool at 1pm

Spalding: o utside the priory Road offices at 3pm

Wakefield: Town Hall steps at 2pm